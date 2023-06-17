10
- Russia claims to repel Ukrainian attack, Uzbekistan claims to strike Russian military targets daily economic news
- Ukrainian counteroffensive latest situation: Russian rockets hit industrial facilities, countries plan to provide shells to help Uputin’s cold-faced defense minister is the strongest in the world?Military Network: 22 T-90M tanks were blown up SOH_NEWS_CN
- Ukraine: Shot down 1 Russian missile, 20 drones RFI – Radio France Internationale
- Russia fires missiles and drones over Ukraine, killing at least six Wall Street Journal
- Ukrainian counter-offensive latest situation: Rumors of suicide drones attacking radar stations severely damaged the Russian army, Russia’s internal divisions, Wagner or Uputin, one thing to worry about, the United States provides new aid to Uzbekistan SOH_NEWS_CN
- View full coverage on Google News