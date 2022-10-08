Home World Russia claims to repel Ukrainian troops in multiple directions, Ukraine says southern counteroffensive is underway – Military – CGTN
World

Russia claims to repel Ukrainian troops in multiple directions, Ukraine says southern counteroffensive is underway – Military – CGTN

by admin
Russia claims to repel Ukrainian troops in multiple directions, Ukraine says southern counteroffensive is underway – Military – CGTN

Original title: Russia said that the Ukrainian army was repelled in multiple directions, and Ukraine said the southern counter-offensive was in progress

The Russian side reported on the 7th that the Russian army repelled the Ukrainian attack in Kupyansk, Nikolayev-Krivorrog and other directions. The Ukrainian side said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive is continuing in multiple directions.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Konashenkov reported on the 7th that the Russian army repelled the Ukrainian army’s offensive in Kupyansk, Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog and other directions, and attacked in Kherson. 60th Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Army. The Russian Aerospace Forces used high-precision weapons to hit the Ukrainian Armed Forces Rocket Artillery Weapons Repair Workshop in the Khmelnitsky Oblast in western Ukraine. In addition, the Russian army also shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter and four drones.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff said on the 7th that the Ukrainian Air Force launched several strikes on Russian positions that day. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks on several settlements. According to a report by the Ukrainian State News Agency on the 7th, the head of the press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine said on the same day that the Ukrainian army’s counteroffensive in the Kherson region is continuing in multiple directions and has taken control of 29 settlements.

See also  All members of the national football team have walked out of the training ground from regret and hung up banners: the king will never give up_China team

You may also like

Abortion returns to Arizona: Court of Appeal blocks...

Taiwan’s latest notification: 44,534 new confirmed cases of...

Ireland: explosion at a service station, 3 dead...

Ukraine latest news. Russian raid, central Zaporizhzhia without...

Good for gold! American professor says the Fed...

Amazon: Scientists reach the tallest tree in the...

Musk shares video of Falcon 9 rocket’s “death...

Illegal Immigrants Surge New York Mayor Declares State...

US media: The density of new coronavirus cases...

BTS, South Korea (still) wants to enlist the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy