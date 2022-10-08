Original title: Russia said that the Ukrainian army was repelled in multiple directions, and Ukraine said the southern counter-offensive was in progress

The Russian side reported on the 7th that the Russian army repelled the Ukrainian attack in Kupyansk, Nikolayev-Krivorrog and other directions. The Ukrainian side said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive is continuing in multiple directions.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Konashenkov reported on the 7th that the Russian army repelled the Ukrainian army’s offensive in Kupyansk, Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog and other directions, and attacked in Kherson. 60th Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Army. The Russian Aerospace Forces used high-precision weapons to hit the Ukrainian Armed Forces Rocket Artillery Weapons Repair Workshop in the Khmelnitsky Oblast in western Ukraine. In addition, the Russian army also shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter and four drones.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff said on the 7th that the Ukrainian Air Force launched several strikes on Russian positions that day. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks on several settlements. According to a report by the Ukrainian State News Agency on the 7th, the head of the press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine said on the same day that the Ukrainian army’s counteroffensive in the Kherson region is continuing in multiple directions and has taken control of 29 settlements.