Russia close to civil war, the news reported by state television – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) The armed rebellion declared by the mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in the foreground in the news of Russian state broadcasters. Brigade leader Wagner confirmed that he and his troops had reached and taken control of Rostov, a key Russian city not far from the Ukrainian border. Putin has promised a hard punch. (LaPresse/Ap)

June 24, 2023 – Updated June 24, 2023, 2:34 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

