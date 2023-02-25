If history teaches anything, as it should, it’s that Russians tend to unite and endure sacrifices when engaged in conflict. Certainly the suppression of dissent and propaganda help but that crumbling of consensus among the population, a premise for a change at the top of the country, does not seem to be taking place for now. The war in Ukraine, initially presented as a matter of a few weeks, turns one year old without it being possible to hypothesize a proximate conclusion. The victims number in the tens of thousands. Yet, according to some independent surveys reported by the US agency Bloomberg, the majority of Russian citizens say they are ready to continue fighting. Consent to Vladimir Putin it did not decrease, it actually strengthened slightly.

Only one in five Russians say they are in favor of laying down their arms right now, which would mean a substantial admission of defeat. 75% of the population claims to support the actions of Moscow’s troops in Ukraine, a share left constant over the last 12 months. As soon as 19% criticize them. The deepening of the conflict has strengthened the support of the population for their soldiers. The message of Kremlin according to which the country is not fighting only against Ukraine but with the whole West it seems to have made inroads, leading to a relatively serene acceptance of the conflict’s fallout in everyday life. Bloomberg it also documents how initiatives multiply a troop supportsuch as the collection in the schools of products to be sent to the front.

However bitter they are, Putin, whom many credit with having resurrected a national pride that had faded after the collapse of the USSR, reaps the fruits of a policy of indoctrination, control and repression of dissent carried out for years, drawing on a cultural background rooted in Russian society. The most ideologically hostile groups with the means to really disturb the Kremlin have been silenced and in many cases their members have now left the country. The undecided, faced with the obligation to take sides that physiologically accompanies an entry into war, have chose support for their country. The Russian president not only does not seem to feel challenged but seems to want to relaunch, running again in the 2024 elections which, if won, would allow him to lead the country until at least 2030.

The mood of the population holds also because so far the fallout from the conflict is not so terrible. Economic sanctions take time to take effect, and the country can count on friendly countries to help soften the fallout. The economy has held up better expected. Trade with non-hostile countries has increased. Last year exchanges with the Chinese rose by 34% to 190 billion euros, imports from Turkey rose by 62% above 9 billion euros, those from Kazakhistan by 25% to 8.5 billion. Often these are simple triangulations. Turkish companies that buy, for example, Italian or French products and resell them in Russia. In India and China only 5% of the population believe that Moscow is an enemy. In Turkey 10%. Thanks to the proceeds from the sale of hydrocarbons which continue to flow into the coffers of the Kremlin, Moscow has been able to ensure aid to the areas and sectors most in difficulty.

An investigation by the agency Reuters showed how the shortage of Western products is even more theoretical than real. Although several European and US brands have left the country, their products, not subject to sanctions, continue to arrive. Delivery times are longer, because the journey takes place with triangulations on other countries, but in the end bottles of Coca Cola end up on the shelves. For other types of goods, starting with clothes Zara or Ikea products, resorts to the‘on line, also in this case with the only drawback of having to wait a few more days. Inditex, i.e. the Zara brands, Massimo Dutti and Bershka, he has indeed left Russia but not the neighboring and allied one Belarus from which the products cross the border without problems. Many young Russians living in Europe, Istanbul or Dubai which they organize web pages to collect orders to make purchases on site to then be sent home. In addition the strengthening of the ruble made many foreign products particularly cheap, more than offsetting shipping costs. Cans and bottles of Coca Cola arrive from all over Europe, they cost more than before but, even in this case, the ruble is strong blur the difference. Reuters in short, it documents how one is taking shape alternative commercial network, with many small active subjects and a greater use of e-commerce.