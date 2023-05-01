Summary:The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned Poland on the 29th for forcibly taking over a school run by the Russian embassy in Warsaw. Ukrainian Deputy Energy Minister Safarov (Farid Safarov) said that electricity prices will be raised in preparation for next winter.

Russian foreign ministry condemns Poland’s takeover of school at Russian embassy in Poland

According to the “Russia Today” website, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on the 29th local time that Poland will face consequences for taking over a school run by the Russian embassy in Warsaw.

“These hostile actions by the Polish authorities are a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and an attempt to target Russia’s diplomatic properties in Poland,” the announcement said.

Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev said in an interview with the media that according to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, diplomatic buildings must not be broken into and confiscated under any circumstances.

On the 29th, accompanied by the police, Polish officials opened the gate of the above-mentioned school with a crowbar. School staff were told to leave the school building before 18:00 that day.

Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Yashina said that Polish officials are implementing the court’s ruling. Yahina said the school has no diplomatic status and is not protected by the said convention.

Ukraine’s deputy energy minister says he will raise electricity prices

According to a Ukrainian News Agency report on the 30th, Ukrainian Energy Minister Safarov said that Ukraine will have to make a decision to increase electricity prices, otherwise the power system will not be able to prepare for the next winter.

Safarov said in the TV program that the Ukrainian government and relevant departments are currently studying how much electricity prices should be raised. “We have to make such a decision, otherwise the Ukrainian energy sector cannot recover.”

Safarov added that international partners are also providing support for the recovery of Ukraine’s energy sector, including equipment and funding, but these are not enough.

Lasso accuses US of fomenting Ukraine crisis

According to the TASS news agency, Cuban National Congress of People’s Power President Russo said on the 29th local time that the US leadership should be responsible for inciting the crisis in Ukraine, and they are also trying to exert pressure through the media to blame Russia for the crisis.

When Russo met with Russian State Duma Chairman Volodin in the Cuban capital Havana, he said: “We reiterate our strong condemnation of the unilateral sanctions imposed by the West on Russia. We oppose the policy of inciting hatred against Russia through the media to isolate Russia. This puts the blame on Russia for the escalation of the conflict.” Russo added: “We are well aware of how the U.S. government works, and it is the real culprit of this problem (the Ukraine crisis).”

Novokakhovka under heavy shelling

The administrative department of the Novo Kakhovka region said on social media on the 29th that the Ukrainian army’s heavy shelling of Novo Kakhovka caused damage to the power lines in the area, and it will face power outages before noon on the 30th, and the supply of drinking water will also be affected. Affected.

Now Kakhovka is the site of a major hydropower project on the Dnieper River, according to CNN. In November last year, Russian officials said that the Kakhovka hydropower station was severely damaged by Ukrainian artillery shelling, and it would take at least a year to repair it.

