Fourteen years of imprisonment in a maximum security prison. A little over two months later, a Russian court upheld on appeal the sentence handed down in June to the American teacher Marc Fogel, which the Russian authorities accuse of “large-scale illegal drug trafficking”: a heavy sentence, by many considered clearly unfair and disproportionate and behind which political reasons are suspected due to the strong tensions between Moscow and Washington, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

Fogel, 61, a former employee of the US embassy in Moscow, according to the BBC told his lawyers he had about 17 grams of marijuana in his suitcase when he was stopped at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on August 15 last year. But he also pointed out that cannabis was prescribed to him by a doctor after back surgery and that he did not know that medical marijuana was illegal in Russia.

CNN reports that a few days ago a group of nine American senators, both Democrats and Republicans, sent a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking that the teacher of the Anglo-American School in Moscow be defined as “unfairly detained”. According to them, such a long prison sentence “can only be understood as a political stratagem of the authoritarian regime of Vladimir Putin”.

Fogel’s case is somewhat reminiscent of Brittney Griner’s. The US basketball star was in fact arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport because Russian police allegedly found two cannabis oil-based vaporizer cartridges in her suitcase: a ridiculous amount, less than a gram, of a substance that anyway the champion was licensed to use for medicinal purposes in Arizona for pain due to many injuries. But that was enough for the court to sentence her in the first instance to nine years in a process that was also considered unfair and of a political nature.

A few weeks ago, Moscow confirmed that Russia and the United States are negotiating a possible exchange of prisoners and Reuters claims that according to an informed source, the United States is willing to exchange Viktor But, nicknamed “the death merchant” and sentenced in the United States to 25 years in 2012 on charges of arms trafficking.