Moscow, July 26 (Reporter Tian Bing) Borisov, the new president of Roscosmos, said in a report to President Vladimir Putin on the 26th that Russia has decided to withdraw from the International Space Station plan after 2024 and will build its own space station .

Borisov said that Russia will fulfill all its obligations to “foreign partners” within the framework of cooperation on the International Space Station, but has decided to withdraw from the space station after 2024. By then, Russia will begin building its own space station.

Borisov pointed out that the Russian space industry is in a difficult situation, but its main task is not to lower but to raise the standard. The first is to provide the necessary space services for the Russian economy, namely navigation, communication, data transmission, meteorology, geodetic information, etc. He believes that the future of Russian manned spaceflight should first be based on balanced and systematic scientific planning. At the same time, the human spaceflight program will continue in accordance with the approved plan, and the main priority will be the establishment of the Russian orbital space station.

On July 15, according to an order signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, then Deputy Prime Minister Borisov succeeded Rogozin as the president of Roscosmos, and on July 25 also served as the Russian President’s special representative for international cooperation in the space field.

After Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February this year, the United States and the West imposed a series of sanctions on Russia, including several scientific research institutes and enterprises in the Russian aerospace field. Roscosmos had sent a letter to the U.S. and Western space agencies asking for sanctions to be lifted, and said the deadline for cooperation on the International Space Station would depend on the decision of the other side. However, the United States, Canada, and European space agencies have all said that sanctions will not be lifted, but sanctions will not affect the work of the International Space Station. On April 2, Rogozin, then president of Roscosmos, said that such a situation was unacceptable and that “relationships between the International Space Station and partners of other joint projects will only be possible with the complete and unconditional lifting of illegal sanctions. Back to normal.”

On April 30, Rogozin said in an interview with the media on Saturday that the deadline for Russia’s participation in the International Space Station program has been set, but it will not be made public at this time. Russia will inform its partners of its decision one year in advance in accordance with its own obligations.

Founded in 1998, the International Space Station is an international cooperation project with a total of 16 countries including the United States and Russia, Japan, Canada, European Space Agency member states and Brazil, with a total investment of more than 100 billion US dollars. (Finish)