Russia declares Novaya Gazeta Europe “undesirable” organization on the national territory

The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has decided to recognize “the activity of the foreign organization Novaya Gazeta Europe come undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation“. The news was reported by the news agency Tass who attributed the announcement to the Attorney General who issued an official statement.

Novaya Gazeta Europe was founded in 2022 by some journalists of the historic Russian newspaper on which he also wrote Anna Politkovskayaforever critic against the Kremlin and of the apparatus repressive Russian. Since the invasion of Ukraine, the conditions in which the newspaper has found itself operating have further deteriorated due to the strong pressures received from the authorities for the critical positions expressed against the so-called “special military operation” that led the director, Dmitry Muratovto the decision of suspend the publications.

In September 2022 then a court Of Mosca had permanently revoked the independent newspaper’s publishing license at the request of the Federal Service for Media Control.

