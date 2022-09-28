Home World Russia denies causing the “North Stream” pipeline leak, the EU believes the accident was caused by sabotage – Xinhua English.news.cn
Russia denies causing the "North Stream" pipeline leak, the EU believes the accident was caused by sabotage

Original title: Russia denies causing the “North Stream” pipeline leakage accident, the EU believes that the accident was caused by sabotage

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 28. Comprehensive Xinhua News Agency reporters abroad reported: Russian Presidential Press Secretary Peskov told the Russian media on the 28th that the so-called Russia participated in the manufacture of the “Beixi-1” and “Beixi-2” natural gas pipeline leaks The accident was a “foreseeable foolish speculation”. Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, said in a statement on the same day that all information indicates that the accident was caused by sabotage.

Peskov urged all parties to figure out the ins and outs of the Nord Stream damage and “who will benefit” before drawing conclusions. He emphasized that the Russian side will insist that the owner of the “Nord Stream” pipeline, Gazprom, participate in the accident investigation, and there is currently a lack of dialogue on the accident.

In a statement on behalf of the EU-27, Borrell said any deliberate destruction of the EU’s energy infrastructure is completely unacceptable and the EU will respond strongly. The EU will support a thorough investigation into the causes of the accident and will take further steps to increase the resilience of EU energy security.

Michel, President of the European Council, posted on social media on the evening of the 27th that the sabotage of the “North Stream” pipeline appears to be aimed at further disrupting the EU’s energy supply, and the perpetrators will be held fully accountable and paid for.

According to Swedish TV on the 27th, the Swedish measuring station detected two strong underwater explosions on the 26th in the waters where the “Nord Stream-1” and “Nord Stream-2” natural gas pipelines leaked. The Danish Energy Agency confirmed on the 27th that a leak was found in the “Nord Stream-2” pipeline in the waters near Denmark on the 26th, and then two leak points were found in the “Nord Stream-1” pipeline, located in the waters near Denmark and Sweden.

The “North Stream-1” pipeline was completed in 2011, starting from Vyborg, Russia, and transporting gas to Germany via the bottom of the Baltic Sea. The “Beixi-2” pipeline was completed last year and is basically parallel to the “Beixi-1” main pipeline. It has not yet been put into use, but some natural gas is sealed in the pipeline. (Participating reporters: Hua Di, Ren Ke)

