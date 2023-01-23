Home World Russia, deputy against Solzhenitsyn: “Stop reading the Gulag Archipelago at school”
World

Russia, deputy against Solzhenitsyn: “Stop reading the Gulag Archipelago at school”

by admin
Russia, deputy against Solzhenitsyn: “Stop reading the Gulag Archipelago at school”

MOSCA – Even if Gulag Archipelago di Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn is targeted, then there is no escape for anyone in Russia. To point the finger at the masterpiece of Nobel Prize-winning writer it was the deputy Dmitry Vyatkin, first deputy of the parliamentary group of United Russia. And it doesn’t matter that the head of the Education Commission intervened to say that “the issue is not on the agenda”.

See also  Peru, the prosecutor asks for the arrest of the presidential candidate Fujimori under investigation for corruption

You may also like

Protests Iran, three journalists arrested in the last...

Lunar New Year: Chinese families’ bittersweet reunion after...

Beach concessions: Italy under the magnifying glass of...

Pope mourns violence in Myanmar and Peru –...

“Sex party during the lockdown”, Vatican investigation into...

Baguette strike in Paris, the bakers: “We can’t...

United States, families against schools: too permissive on...

Pope: Word of God belongs to all mankind,...

Yellen: I’m optimistic, inflation is coming down

That’s why Leopard tanks can turn the tide...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy