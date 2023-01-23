MOSCA – Even if Gulag Archipelago di Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn is targeted, then there is no escape for anyone in Russia. To point the finger at the masterpiece of Nobel Prize-winning writer it was the deputy Dmitry Vyatkin, first deputy of the parliamentary group of United Russia. And it doesn’t matter that the head of the Education Commission intervened to say that “the issue is not on the agenda”.
