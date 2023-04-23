Home » Russia detonates bomb dropped by mistake in Belgorod – Corriere TV
Russia detonates bomb dropped by mistake in Belgorod – Corriere TV

Russia detonates bomb dropped by mistake in Belgorod – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) An unexploded bomb found in Belgorod, Russia, not far from the border with Ukraine, was detonated by Moscow bomb squad. The bomb was found in an area of ​​the city hit by an explosion on Thursday 20 April. Local authorities evacuated about three thousand people before detonating the bomb. Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said sappers found an explosive “in the immediate vicinity of residential buildings” while examining the site of the explosion, caused by a Russian warplane mistakenly dropping bombs on the city. The Russian Defense Ministry said the cause of the explosion was “an abnormal drop of aviation bombs” during the flight of the Su-34 plane over the city. The Ministry did not add details, saying “an investigation is underway”. According to local authorities, the accident caused a crater about 20 meters in diameter, with three people injured, houses and cars damaged and power lines downed. (LaPresse)

April 23, 2023 – Updated April 23, 2023, 09:47 am

