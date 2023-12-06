The UK Ministry of Defense has suggested that Russian authorities may not be aware of the exact number of casualties suffered by their forces in the invasion of Ukraine. A lack of transparency and honesty in Russian military reports was cited as a possible reason for this uncertainty.

In a recent intelligence update, the British Ministry of Defense estimated that Russia has experienced up to 350,000 casualties since the start of its invasion in February 2022. However, this number was presented as an estimate, as there is no exact and confirmed figure for Russian losses.

The Ministry detailed that the traditional Russian army has likely suffered between 180,000 and 240,000 injuries and around 50,000 deaths. Additionally, the Grupo Wagner, a mercenary force that played a key role at the start of the war, reportedly suffered approximately 40,000 injuries and 20,000 deaths. These figures add up to a total of between 290,000 and 350,000 casualties.

The secretary general of the I’LL TAKE He also mentioned last week that Russia had suffered more than 300,000 casualties. For its part, Ukraine reported that, until Monday, Russia had caused more than 332,000 casualties in its invasion.

In contrast, the casualties in Ukraine are noticeably smaller. According to US officials, nearly 70,000 Ukrainians have been killed and between 100,000 and 120,000 injured as of August. Furthermore, according to the HIM, more than 10,000 Ukrainian civilians, including more than 560 children, have lost their lives as of last month.

Despite the high casualties suffered, Russia, with a significantly larger population than Ukraine, has an easier time replenishing its troops.