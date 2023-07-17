Russia Ends Black Sea Grain Deal with Ukraine, Raising Concerns for Global Food Prices

Russia has announced that the Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine has officially come to an end. The agreement, which was negotiated by Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022, expired on Monday at 5:00 p.m. ET. This deal allowed Ukraine to export grain from its ports and navigate through the Black Sea to the Bosphorus Strait in Turkey.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov explained that the part of the agreement concerning Russia had not been applied, leading to the termination of the deal. He stated that as soon as the part concerning Russia is completed, Russia will resume the implementation of the agreement. The Russian government formally informed Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Nations of its decision to let the deal expire.

Peskov denied any correlation between Russia’s decision and Ukraine’s recent attack on the Crimean bridge, asserting that President Putin had declared this position even before the terrorist attack. He emphasized that Russia would return to the implementation of the agreement once the part that concerns Russia is fulfilled.

The Black Sea grain deal played a crucial role in stabilizing global food prices and bringing relief to countries in the Global South that rely on Ukrainian exports. Russia’s decision to let the deal lapse raises concerns about potential disruptions in grain exports and its impact on the global food market.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for grain exports from Ukrainian ports and the stability of world food prices. Further developments regarding the Black Sea grain deal are eagerly awaited.