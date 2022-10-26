The Kremlin calls it an “exercise of the forces of strategic deterrence”, a simulation of a response “to a massive nuclear attack”. Russian President Vladimir Putin personally assisted. And under the eyes of the whole world, America in the lead.

“The exercises of the strategic deterrence force have affected land, air and air units,” the Kremlin specified in a statement explaining that ballistic and cruise missiles were launched today. A Yars ICBM was launched from the Kura site on the Kamchatka Peninsula at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome. A Sineva ballistic missile was launched from the Barents Sea. Cruise missiles were then launched by Tu-95MS bombers. «The exercise was used to verify the level of readiness of the military and of the command and control structures. The set objectives have been successfully completed ». The missiles have achieved their targets, the Kremlin claimed.

The exercise was announced to the United States. This was stated by the Pentagon underlining that it is a routine exercise. “Russia is complying with its arms control obligations and its transparency commitments to make these notifications,” Pentagon spokesman General Pat Ryder said at a news conference. But the tension mounts.