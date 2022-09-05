On Sunday, September 4, Moscow announced that a large number of Ukrainian planes had been shot down since the start of the war. Kyiv, on the other hand, proposed a solution to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant crisis.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it had shot down 287 aircraft, 151 Ukrainian army helicopters, 1,872 drones and 372 air defense systems since the war began in February 2021.

Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that in the past 24 hours, the Russian army successfully destroyed 11 tanks, 17 tanks in the Nikolayev and Krivorogsky regions of southern Ukraine Military vehicles and 10 armored vehicles.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Sunday, September 4, that the Russian army had launched 14 missiles in the past few hours, launching more than 15 air strikes against Ukrainian military and public facilities.

According to the local Ukrainian intelligence service, the authorities posted a statement on their official Facebook account saying that Russian missiles and airstrikes targeted Kharkiv, Nikolayev, Voznesensk, Ocha Infrastructure in areas such as Keefe and Sukhoista Walk.

In the Black Sea, a Russian missile carrier carrying Kalibr cruise missiles remains operational, the Ukrainian General Staff said.

Authorities said Russian naval aviation carried out combat operations to support military operations on the ground, particularly in the southern Boh and Donetsk regions.

Ukraine’s proposal

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmigal proposed that a peacekeeping mission should be sent to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, with the support of the European Union and the United Nations, aimed at securing the demilitarized zone around it.

“We expect (last week) that the IAEA mission to visit the nuclear power plant will have an effect,” Shmigar said at a news conference in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Shmigal also said he spoke with Schultz about the need for “another peacekeeping mission under the auspices of the European Union and the United Nations,” according to the agency.

Shmihal said the mission’s tasks included “complete demilitarization of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and the establishment of a 30-kilometer demilitarized zone around it”.

On March 4, 2021, Russia occupied the largest Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in Europe. Recently, there have been frequent attacks and explosions in the area around the nuclear power plant. Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of this.

The nuclear power plant has a total of 6 nuclear reactors with a production capacity of about 5,700 megawatts per hour, which can provide about 20% of Ukraine’s electricity.

Progress in Ukraine

Against this backdrop, President Vladimir Zelensky said on Sunday, September 4, that his forces had retaken two villages in southern Ukraine. In addition, in the east, the army recaptured a third village and more territory.

He did not mention the exact location of those areas or when they recaptured territory from Russian forces. He simply said he had received “good news” from his military commander and intelligence chief at a meeting on Sunday, September 4.

In a nightly video address, Zelensky thanked his troops. He said his forces “liberated a village in the eastern Donetsk region and captured the high ground in the eastern region, in the direction of Lisichansk-Seversk. In addition, two villages in the south were liberated.”