Russia files criminal case against founder of Wagner Organization – Chinadaily.com.cn

Moscow and other places implement anti-terrorism operation system. Russia files criminal case against founder of Wagner Organization

The Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee announced on the 24th that it will implement an anti-terrorism operation system in Moscow and other places. Earlier in the day, Russia’s FSB said,The Wagner Organization, a private Russian military entity, has filed a criminal case against its founder, Prigoren, for allegedly inciting an armed rebellion.

The Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee issued a statement saying that in order to prevent possible terrorist acts in Moscow City, Moscow Region and Voronezh Region, an anti-terrorism operation system was introduced in these areas. According to reports, in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, a number of special measures and restrictions are allowed during the implementation of the anti-terrorism operation system, including strengthening the maintenance of public order, suspending dangerous industries, and restricting communications, vehicles and pedestrians.

On June 24, duty personnel stood guard near the Red Square in Moscow, Russia.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Bai Xueqi

The Russian Federal Security Service issued a statement on the 24th confirming that it had filed a criminal case against Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Organization, and called on Wagner fighters not to carry out Prigozhin’s orders.

The Russian Ministry of Defense issued a statement saying that all the allegations spread on social media in the name of Prigozhin about the Russian Ministry of Defense’s attack on the Wagner Organization’s rear camp are false information. The Russian Ministry of Defense also called on members of the Wagner Organization not to participate in the armed rebellion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised speech on the 24th thatThe rebel organizers have betrayed Russia and will be held accountable.

On June 24, duty personnel stood guard near the Red Square in Moscow, Russia.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Bai Xueqi

Russian media reported that Moscow has stepped up security measures for important facilities, state institutions and transport infrastructure.

According to the Russian News Agency today, early on the 24th, the situation in the center of Moscow was calm, and pedestrians and ground public transport were operating normally. Moscow Mayor Sobyanin said on social media on the 24th that according to the information he received, anti-terrorism measures are being taken in Moscow to strengthen security, including road traffic control and restrictions on mass activities.

(Xinhua News Agency)

[Responsible editor: Dong Jing]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

