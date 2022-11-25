The Russia opens a new front, parallel to the one in Ukraine: the war against gays, bisexuals and transsexuals. Against anyone who displays attitudes other than the “traditional family”, according to the definition of the new law approved yesterday by the Moscow parliament. The measure affects “propaganda” in favor of the LGBT community with bans, heavy fines and expulsion for foreigners, in some cases preceded by prison.
