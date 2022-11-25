Home World Russia / “Fines and prison”: the Duma approves the anti-LGBT law
World

Russia / “Fines and prison”: the Duma approves the anti-LGBT law

by admin
Russia / “Fines and prison”: the Duma approves the anti-LGBT law

The Russia opens a new front, parallel to the one in Ukraine: the war against gays, bisexuals and transsexuals. Against anyone who displays attitudes other than the “traditional family”, according to the definition of the new law approved yesterday by the Moscow parliament. The measure affects “propaganda” in favor of the LGBT community with bans, heavy fines and expulsion for foreigners, in some cases preceded by prison.

See also  Ukraine-Russia: news on the war of May 31, 2022. Agreement reached at European summit on oil embargo

You may also like

In the dark and without water, the nightmarish...

The frequent occurrence of gun violence in the...

Iran, UN investigation into repression: “14,000 arrested”. Cell...

Global Markets: Putin Says No Additional Measures Needed...

European stocks closed: European stocks closed higher across...

Lucio Caracciolo: “The world is changing now geopolitics...

Reporter’s Notes: Shooting Inflation Superimposes Epidemic

British media: Giant pandas ‘predict’ World Cup in...

Cold air will affect Northeast China and South...

U.S. poll: 70% of respondents plan to cut...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy