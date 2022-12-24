At least 20 people have died in a fire in an illegal retirement home in Russia. The Tax reports it. Initially there was talk of 9 victims, while rescuers are still searching through the remains of the charred building. The flames engulfed a two-story wooden building housing a private nursing home that was operating without the necessary permits in Kemerovo, Siberia. A criminal case has been launched for negligence and the governor of Kuzbass, Sergey Tsivilev, said that all such institutions in the region, mainly private ones, will be inspected within a week.