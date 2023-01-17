A Russian citizen former high-level member of the Russian private group of Wagner mercenaries, Andrey Medvedev, has sought asylum in Norway. He confirmed it to Associated Press the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration, also known by the Norwegian acronym Udi. “For security and privacy reasons, Udi cannot comment further on the matter,” Udi said AP via mail. The case was handed over to the Norwegian immigration police and the man was transferred to Oslo, where he was placed in a center for immigration violators. Norwegian police have declined to comment on the case.

Last week, police in Arctic Norway reported that a person had entered Russia illegally by crossing the 198-kilometer border between the two countries. The man, whom the authorities had identified only as a foreigner, had been stopped by border guards: he allegedly visited a private house in the border area and asked for help. Police said they were informed late Thursday by Russian border guards that they had discovered tracks in the snow that could indicate someone had crossed the border illegally. This person is believed to be precisely identical to Medvedev, the Norwegian news agency reported today Ntb he has been on the run since defecting from the Wagner Group on July 6th.

The man allegedly told a Russian human rights group that he is ready to tell everything he knows about the Wagner Group, its activities and its number one Yevgeny Prigozhin, a millionaire linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Wagner Group includes a large number of convicts recruited from Russian prisons, who have led attacks in Ukraine. The group has become increasingly influential in Africawhere he promoted Russian disinformation, built alliances with regimes and gained access to oil, gas, gold, diamonds and precious minerals.