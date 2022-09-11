MOSCA – Five years ago Julija Galjamin she had been elected a municipal deputy in Timirjazevsky’s Moscow council, but failed to complete the mandate. She was revoked after her conviction for “violating the rules for holding a demonstration”. She also lost her professorship at the Higher School of Economics.

One of the few activists who has not chosen exile and is not yet behind bars, is however on probation and a few days ago was labeled a “foreign agent”.