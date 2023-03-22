MOSCOW – Inflated prices and suspicious contracts: this is what emerged from an investigation by the Foundation for the fight against corruption conducted on the expenses incurred last year by the administration of penal colony no. 6 of the Vladimir region, the penitentiary institution where Alexei Navalny, the best-known face of the opposition to Vladimir Putin, is detained. The activists have compared the market prices of some consumer food products with those reported in the supply contracts registered in the government portal for procurement of the public administration.