If we could not already speak of war but of a “special military operation”, now Moscow is taking a decisive step forward in putting newspapers and televisions in line. The journalists and opinion leaders of the small screen now also have the honor of reassuring the Russian people on the situation of the war.

“The important thing is to bring joy to those who read or listen to news on the mobilization.” This is what we read in the new manual with instructions for dealing with the topic sent by the Kremlin to the editors of newspapers, an updated version of the guidelines prepared after the start of the “special military operation”, the news site announced. independent Meduza, after having inspected a copy.

The document calls for it to be highlighted that Russia has won past wars only when “everyone contributed to the effort and only when people were convinced that the country was fighting a people’s war”. This is why the media are called upon to persuade the Russians “to unite against the NATO threat” which aims to “dismember and plunder” Russia. “It is no longer acceptable to step aside and leave the entire burden of responsibility on the Donbass mercenaries and militias. The front line is over a thousand kilometers long and Russian soldiers and civilians are killed by NATO mercenaries and NATO-armed terrorists of the Kiev regime “, reads the guide.

Meduza is among the very few remaining independent newspapers within Russian territory and already on March 3 took a stand against Putin and the decision to invade Ukraine. “You cannot silence us. Even the president will lose when the media are no longer free, ”a statement read in which it was declared the risk of closing shortly after due to censorship. For Putin at this moment, especially after the Ukrainian counter-offensive a few weeks ago and the announcement of partial mobilization followed by citizen protests, it is important that the internal consensus remains substantial. For this reason, the support of the media becomes fundamental.

On the disinformation front there is also the operation carried out by Meta to make social networks more livable places and not contaminated by Russian propaganda. Indeed, Mark Zuckerberg’s company uncovered a sprawling Russian-originated disinformation network that attempted to use hundreds of fake social media accounts and dozens of fake news websites to spread the Kremlin’s views on the invasion of Russia. ‘Ukraine. Meta reports having identified and deactivated the operation before it managed to gain a large audience. According to Meta, there are over 1,600 fake accounts that were used to spread Russian propaganda among users in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom and Ukraine.

This operation comes just a few months after the measures taken by the EU to combat the phenomenon. In June 2022, four months into the war in Ukraine, the European Union launched a strengthened code of conduct on disinformation. The Stregthened code of practice on disinformation had as its objective to combat disinformation in the Kremlin more effectively, starting from the manual that the EU had already written in 2018. The issues on which this code intervened were: demonetization for fake news propagators, transparency measures on advertising , ensure the integrity of services, give more power to users, researchers and groups of fact checkers. Furthermore, the aim was to create a task force on disinformation and strengthen the monitoring framework thanks to six-monthly reports on the phenomenon.

In Italy, the fight against fake news in the Kremlin is entrusted to Idmo, the Italian digital media observatory and to its partners such as Newsguard, an independent fact-checking site that has set up a monitoring center on disinformation sites since the outbreak of the war . 271 domains were found, of which 30 of these are based in our country.