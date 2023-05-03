Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting to target the Kremlin with drones

Loading player

Russia has accused Ukraine of having attempted to hit the Kremlin with two drones, i.e. the set of buildings in the center of Moscow where, among other things, the official residence of President Vladimir Putin and the headquarters of various state institutions are located Russian. The official news agency RIA Novostiin a short articlewrote that the attempted attack would have taken place in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, and that the two drones would have been destroyed before they could hit the target thanks to the use of “military radar systems”.

The Russian government has labeled the drone attack as a “planned act of terrorism” and an “assassination attempt” on Putin, just days before the all-important Russian victory parade in WWII, scheduled for 9 of May. Putin’s spokesman Dmitri Peskov said the president was not in the Kremlin on Tuesday night, but was in Novo-Ogaryovo, another of his residences outside Moscow, where he usually stays. A representative of the Ukrainian government told a Reuters that the country has nothing to do with the two attacks.

Some videos circulated on Telegram and shot by reliable journalists and Russian experts show an aircraft flying over the Kremlin and exploding a few meters above the dome of the Senate building (the name is a reference to an ancient advisory body, today the Russian Parliament gathers elsewhere).

Astonishing footage of last night’s drone attack on the Kremlin pic.twitter.com/3rghCHdIed — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) May 3, 2023

Other videos show burning debris above the dome.

Another video purportedly showing the aftermath of the drone attack against the Kremlin pic.twitter.com/GgkwaFl4Em — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) May 3, 2023

It is unclear whether these drone strikes were actually responsible for Ukraine, or whether their intent was actually to cause damage or kill Vladimir Putin. The latter hypothesis is relatively unlikely, because it is known that Putin rarely sleeps inside the Kremlin (although sometimes he stays late, and even at night, as he himself said in a recent interview).

In any case, the attack is extremely relevant: it is not the first time that targets in Russia have been attacked since the beginning of the war, but never before had any means managed to get so close to the Kremlin, the most important political headquarters in all of Russia and a place of very high symbolic value.

Furthermore, the fact that hostile drones have arrived over the Kremlin is a serious blow to the air defenses that protect Russian territory, which have proved to be insufficient in this case, even if it is not possible at the moment to draw broader and more general conclusions. There have been some signs in recent days that the Russian authorities fear attacks on their own territory. Among other things, many of the commemorative parades for May 9 in various parts of the country were canceled or reducedlest large mass events become the target of attacks.