Home » Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting to target the Kremlin with drones
World

Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting to target the Kremlin with drones

by admin
Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting to target the Kremlin with drones

Loading player

Russia has accused Ukraine of having attempted to hit the Kremlin with two drones, i.e. the set of buildings in the center of Moscow where, among other things, the official residence of President Vladimir Putin and the headquarters of various state institutions are located Russian. The official news agency RIA Novostiin a short articlewrote that the attempted attack would have taken place in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, and that the two drones would have been destroyed before they could hit the target thanks to the use of “military radar systems”.

The Russian government has labeled the drone attack as a “planned act of terrorism” and an “assassination attempt” on Putin, just days before the all-important Russian victory parade in WWII, scheduled for 9 of May. Putin’s spokesman Dmitri Peskov said the president was not in the Kremlin on Tuesday night, but was in Novo-Ogaryovo, another of his residences outside Moscow, where he usually stays. A representative of the Ukrainian government told a Reuters that the country has nothing to do with the two attacks.

Some videos circulated on Telegram and shot by reliable journalists and Russian experts show an aircraft flying over the Kremlin and exploding a few meters above the dome of the Senate building (the name is a reference to an ancient advisory body, today the Russian Parliament gathers elsewhere).

Other videos show burning debris above the dome.

It is unclear whether these drone strikes were actually responsible for Ukraine, or whether their intent was actually to cause damage or kill Vladimir Putin. The latter hypothesis is relatively unlikely, because it is known that Putin rarely sleeps inside the Kremlin (although sometimes he stays late, and even at night, as he himself said in a recent interview).

See also  A few keywords can generate a painting with software within ten seconds. Is AI painting considered creation? - People's Livelihood - CGTN

In any case, the attack is extremely relevant: it is not the first time that targets in Russia have been attacked since the beginning of the war, but never before had any means managed to get so close to the Kremlin, the most important political headquarters in all of Russia and a place of very high symbolic value.

Furthermore, the fact that hostile drones have arrived over the Kremlin is a serious blow to the air defenses that protect Russian territory, which have proved to be insufficient in this case, even if it is not possible at the moment to draw broader and more general conclusions. There have been some signs in recent days that the Russian authorities fear attacks on their own territory. Among other things, many of the commemorative parades for May 9 in various parts of the country were canceled or reducedlest large mass events become the target of attacks.

You may also like

the arrest of the manager – TV Courier

Yo La Tengo, Danko Jones, The ButtShakers, While...

Palestinian groups call for boycott of upcoming Marvel...

Serbia, massacre in a school: 9 dead including...

The attack on the Kremlin frightens Russia on...

from today the SIMs are also activated with...

The EU super-plan on arms: half a billion...

9 killed and 7 injured. «He had the...

Moscow: “Ukrainian drones against the Kremlin to hit...

Nick Cave confirms his presence at the coronation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy