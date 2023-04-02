Home World Russia has bombed a residential neighborhood near Bakhmut: At least 6 civilians have died, says the Ukrainian government
World

Russia has bombed a residential neighborhood near Bakhmut: At least 6 civilians have died, says the Ukrainian government

by admin
Russia has bombed a residential neighborhood near Bakhmut: At least 6 civilians have died, says the Ukrainian government

Friday the Russian army it bombed about fifteen civilian buildings in Kostyantynivka, a city about 30 kilometers from Bakhmut, where intense fighting between the Ukrainian and Russian armies has been concentrated for months. Both cities are located in the Donetsk region, partly under Russian control. Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said at least six civilians were killed in the attack and at least eight people were injured. Yermak added that Russian missiles and rockets hit about 16 apartment buildings and other buildings, including a kindergarten.

See also  The Delta variant is scary, new closures in Spain and the Netherlands

You may also like

St. Petersburg, the video of the explosion in...

Experts on Xi Jinping’s March Madness: The U.S....

Xgimi MoGo 2 et MoGo 2 Pro :...

the legend of the illegals – breaking latest...

Soraja about baby and partner | Fun

FIFA 23, Wild Hearts, Two Point Campus, Dying...

The latest battle situation: Putin signed the spring...

‘The Law and the Prophets’ offers a master...

Elections in Finland, Prime Minister Sanna Marin trailing...

Trump will give a speech in Florida Tuesday...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy