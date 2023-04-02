Friday the Russian army it bombed about fifteen civilian buildings in Kostyantynivka, a city about 30 kilometers from Bakhmut, where intense fighting between the Ukrainian and Russian armies has been concentrated for months. Both cities are located in the Donetsk region, partly under Russian control. Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said at least six civilians were killed in the attack and at least eight people were injured. Yermak added that Russian missiles and rockets hit about 16 apartment buildings and other buildings, including a kindergarten.