Russia has hit some Ukrainian ports on the Danube River near the border with Romania

On Monday, the Russian army carried out a drone attack on some Ukrainian ports on the Danube River, very close to the border with Romania. Some storage infrastructure for grain and other cereals in the port city of Reni has been destroyed. The local government of Odessa has said that the Russian army has also hit the port of Izmail, where there are no reports of major danni as in Reni.

By striking Ukrainian ports on the Danube, Russia has targeted one of Ukraine’s few remaining export routes following Russia’s withdrawal from the grain deal it announced a week ago. The agreement had been in effect since July 2022 and had allowed ships loaded with Ukrainian grain to leave Ukraine and transit the Black Sea safely despite the war. In recent days, Russia had already hit three Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea: those of Odessa, Mykolaiv and Chornomorsk, in all cases damaging important infrastructure needed to store cereals or export them.

