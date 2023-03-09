Russia supposedly has enough resources for two more years of war in Ukraine.

Izvor: Youtube/Printscreen/Russian Military

The military intelligence service of Lithuania published today a report in which they estimate that The Russian Federation has enough resources for two more years of war in Ukrainereports “AFP”, and the Croatian “Indeks” writes. Chief of Military Intelligence Elegius Paulavicius said this at the press conference.

“Russia has been accumulating weapons and military equipment for a long time, during the years of the Cold War. We estimate that its resources could last another two years and that in that period it could wage war with the same intensity as it does today.“, said Paulavicius.

He noted that this report refers to the fact that no one from the outside helps Russia in terms of military aid. Finally, he announced that the partial mobilization of the Russians in September 2022 showed that support for the war in Ukraine “is not as great as the Russian propaganda regime made it out to be“.

