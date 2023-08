The video released by the Telegram channel RVvoenkory shows the attack suffered by the Russian port city

Some explosions followed by bursts of machine guns were heard in the early hours of Friday 4 August in the Russian city of Novorossijsk, on the Black Sea. A video released by the Telegram channel RVvoenkory shows a column of smoke following an explosion.

Aug 4, 2023 – Updated Aug 4, 2023, 06:00am

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook