The Russian side reported on August 31 that the Russian army destroyed multiple Ukrainian command posts and ammunition depots in Kherson and Donetsk in the past day, and intercepted more than 50 Ukrainian rockets of various types at the same time. The Ukrainian side said on the same day that the Ukrainian army launched operations in the southern front and Donetsk and other places, and hit multiple Russian targets on the southern front.

Russia strikes multiple Ukrainian military targets

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Konashenkov reported on August 31 that in the past 24 hours, the Russian army destroyed 10 Ukrainian command posts and other areas in Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk. 2 ammo magazines. The Russian army also shot down 7 UAVs from Ukraine and intercepted 57 rockets of various types, including the Haimas rocket launcher. He also said that the Russian army had dismantled the Ukrainian counter-offensive on the Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog line in the past two days.

In addition, the Russian side also stated that the Ukrainian army suffered heavy losses when it launched attacks on some settlements in Kherson, Vinnitsa, Nikolayev and other areas.

On August 31, the leaders of the Donetsk region stated that a number of missiles with a range of 300 kilometers for the use of the Haimas MLRS have arrived in Ukraine. Donetsk civilian forces and the Russian army are planning to destroy the missiles.

Ukraine claims to attack the Russian army on the southern front

Adviser to the Chief of Staff of the President of Ukraine Podoljak said on August 31 that the Ukrainian army is advancing along the entire front, and the counteroffensive is not only in Kherson in the south, but also in the direction of Melitopol and the direction of Kharkiv in the east , in the Donetsk-Luhansk direction is a more active defense.

The southern Ukrainian combat command issued a battle report that day, saying that as of 12:00 that day, the situation in the south was tense and changeable, but it was under the control of the Ukrainian armed forces. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have established fire control over the Kakhovka and Antonovsky bridges. In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continued to attack the Russian military’s logistical supplies. Many targets, including Russian military control points, ammunition depots and air defense equipment, were hit by Ukrainian missiles and artillery units.