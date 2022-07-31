Russia held a military parade on the Navy Day, Putin attended and delivered a speech

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-07-31 19:14

CCTV News Client At 11 a.m. local time on the 31st, that is, 16:00 Beijing time on the 31st, a military parade was held in St. Petersburg, Russia, to commemorate the 326th anniversary of the establishment of the Russian Navy.

As last year, the Navy Day military parade was held at the Neva River in St. Petersburg and the Baltic Fleet Base in Kronstadt. More than 40 underwater and underwater ships, 42 military aircraft of various types and 3,500 soldiers participated in today’s military parade. .

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the military parade and delivered a speech. Putin said Russia will ensure that its maritime borders are protected by all means and that the Russian navy is ready to respond to any violation of Russia’s sovereignty and freedoms. Putin also said that the “Zircon” hypersonic missile will be equipped with troops in a few months, and its deployment area will be selected according to Russia’s security interests.

The 2022 Navy Day parade has been scaled down compared with the Navy Day parade in previous years. The military parade is mainly held in St. Petersburg, which is Russia’s naval shipbuilding center and home to many Russian naval academies.

In addition to St. Petersburg, Russian cities such as Murmansk and Vladivostok also hold events related to the Navy Day.

In 1696, Tsar Peter the Great set out to form a sea fleet, which is considered to have started the history of the Russian navy. In 1939, the Soviet Union designated the last Sunday in July as Navy Day. The Russian navy is an important part of the Russian armed forces, and weapons, including some new ships, will also be unveiled at the Navy Festival. (Headquarters reporter Wang Bin)