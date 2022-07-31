Home World Russia Holds Naval Day Parade, Putin Attends and Delivers Speech – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

Russia Holds Naval Day Parade, Putin Attends and Delivers Speech – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
Russia Holds Naval Day Parade, Putin Attends and Delivers Speech – Xinhua English.news.cn

Russia held a military parade on the Navy Day, Putin attended and delivered a speech

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-07-31 19:14

CCTV News Client At 11 a.m. local time on the 31st, that is, 16:00 Beijing time on the 31st, a military parade was held in St. Petersburg, Russia, to commemorate the 326th anniversary of the establishment of the Russian Navy.

As last year, the Navy Day military parade was held at the Neva River in St. Petersburg and the Baltic Fleet Base in Kronstadt. More than 40 underwater and underwater ships, 42 military aircraft of various types and 3,500 soldiers participated in today’s military parade. .

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the military parade and delivered a speech. Putin said Russia will ensure that its maritime borders are protected by all means and that the Russian navy is ready to respond to any violation of Russia’s sovereignty and freedoms. Putin also said that the “Zircon” hypersonic missile will be equipped with troops in a few months, and its deployment area will be selected according to Russia’s security interests.

The 2022 Navy Day parade has been scaled down compared with the Navy Day parade in previous years. The military parade is mainly held in St. Petersburg, which is Russia’s naval shipbuilding center and home to many Russian naval academies.

In addition to St. Petersburg, Russian cities such as Murmansk and Vladivostok also hold events related to the Navy Day.

In 1696, Tsar Peter the Great set out to form a sea fleet, which is considered to have started the history of the Russian navy. In 1939, the Soviet Union designated the last Sunday in July as Navy Day. The Russian navy is an important part of the Russian armed forces, and weapons, including some new ships, will also be unveiled at the Navy Festival. (Headquarters reporter Wang Bin)

See also  Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations: Global food prices have fallen slightly, food security is still a concern

(Original title: Putin attended and delivered a speech at the Navy Day military parade held in Russia)

You may also like

Illness in Sardinia for Chubais, a former loyalist...

Ukraine-Russia, news on the war today 1 August

Controversy in Spain: “That anti body shaming manifesto...

German media: German foreign minister’s visit to Turkey...

Stockholm, dead man on the subway: two guards...

High tension between Serbia and Kosovo: risk of...

Trump buries ex-wife Ivana at his golf club...

Algeria, carried out in the school: English will...

New York declares public health emergency over monkeypox...

Wheat tycoon killed in Mykolaiv. He was Hero...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy