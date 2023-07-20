Home » Russia imposes travel restrictions on UK diplomats: “Response to hostile actions”
Russia imposes travel restrictions on UK diplomats: “Response to hostile actions”

by admin
Mosca he imposed limitations garlic displacements of the British diplomats on Russian territory. The decision was communicated by Foreign Ministry of Russia to the British charge d’affaires Tom Dodd.

Dodd was summoned to ministry on Thursday morning and during his time in the offices he was “informed” of the “introduction of a notification procedure for travel by employees of the British diplomatic mission” to Russia, the Russian diplomacy said in a statement. Russia motivated the choice of him as retaliation “in response to hostile actions” by the United Kingdom, a staunch financial and military supporter of theUkraine.

The provision concerns the accredited personnel at the British Embassy in Moscow and the Consulate General at Yekaterinburg and stipulates that diplomats – with the exception ofambassador he was born in consul general – notify the Russians with at least five working days of forewarning any movements “outside the area of ​​free movement of 120 kilometres”. The communication, reads the agency Tassmust contain information abouttravel itinerarythe purpose, the dating foreseen, the means of transport and housing.

