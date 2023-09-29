Russia Includes Occupied Regions of Ukraine in New Round of Recruitment

Occupied regions of Ukraine will be included for the first time in a new round of Russian recruitment, according to an announcement made by the Russian Defense Ministry on Friday. The autumn recruitment is set to begin on October 1 throughout the Russian Federation, including the illegally annexed areas of Ukraine.

Vice Admiral Vladimir Tsimlyansky, deputy head of the Main Organization and Mobilization Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, stated during a briefing that recruitment in some regions of the Far North will start on November 1 due to climatic differences.

Tsimlyansky explained, “Autumn recruitment will take place from October 1 in all constituent entities of the Russian Federation. The exception is certain regions of the Far North and certain areas equated to regions of the Far North, where citizens living in these territories are conscripted for military service from November 1 to December 31. This is mainly due to climatic characteristics of these territories.”

The recruits are scheduled to depart from collection points on October 16, and the duration of conscription will remain at 12 months, Tsimlyansky added.

The recruitment process for military service in the occupied territories claimed by Moscow is governed by the “constitutional law on admission to the Russian Federation,” as reported by state news agency TASS. This law stipulates that the autumn 2023 military conscription will include the recently annexed regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, where no conscription took place last year or in the spring of 2023.

However, Tsimlyansky clarified that while regular conscriptions will occur, Russia has no plans for new mobilizations.

Conscriptions in Russia occur twice a year, and last fall’s recruitment began a month later than usual due to traffic congestion at recruiting offices amid partial mobilization, TASS noted.

This new round of Russian recruitment signifies a further consolidation of control in the occupied regions of Ukraine and raises concerns about the ongoing conflict in the area.

