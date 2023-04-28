Home » Russia introduces life imprisonment for traitors | Info
Russia introduces life imprisonment for traitors | Info

Russia introduces life imprisonment for traitors | Info

For treason, instead of the current maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, the possible penalty for treason will be life imprisonment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law introducing life imprisonment for high treasonwhile the penalties for terrorism have been increased, according to a document published on Friday, TAS reported.

The law contains numerous additions to the existing Russian criminal law, so it is toughen penalties for crimes related to terrorism or acts against the constitutional order or state security. So, instead current maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, the possible penalty for treason will be life imprisonment.

The maximum sentence for terrorist attacks has been increased from 15 to 20 years in prisona international terrorism will be punishable from 12 years to life, compared to the current 10 years. Those convicted of organizing a terrorist network and participants in terrorist activities will be sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison, compared to the current sentence of five to 10 years in prison, TAS reported.

