The Russian army is digging trenches in Crimea because of fears that Ukraine will invade the peninsula.

Almost every Ukrainian and Russian soldier in the war in Ukraine carries a folding shovel or ashov. The earth absorbs explosions well and that is why the Ukrainians and Russians dig trenches like in the First and Second World Wars, writes the Croatian “Jutarnji list”.

The battle for the city of Bahmut continues, and the area around the city is mined as the warring parties exchange artillery fire. The trenches keep both in play. On “Avit” (a Russian copy of Ibey), he appeared ad for trench diggers in Crimea. Those interested will be paid 7,000 rubles, or 83 euros per day.

Analysts estimate that this kind of advertisement implies that Russia is preparing for a Ukrainian attack on Crimea in the near future. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has repeatedly stated unequivocally that he wants to liberate the Crimean peninsula.

Why are trenches still being dug?

After the US bombing of Iraq, it seemed as if the end of army boots and infantry skirmishes had come. How then is it possible that trenches are still being dug in 2023? The answer lies in The First World War. The Entente powers had to dig trenches because artillery was used for the first time in warfare.

The network of trenches then stretched from Switzerland to the North Sea, and it was dug because neither side wanted to attack others, that is, defend their own trenches. That is why during the first three years of the war there were no major developments. The warring parties moved from the stalemate only at the end of the war. Rovovi su uncomfortable and wet.

They are at least 240 centimeters deep so that soldiers can walk in them without bending over. They contain firing steps, and from the air they resemble a zigzag stitch. This is for safety, as the explosion of the grenade was contained. They are reinforced with wooden planks and carts.

The way they looked 100 years ago, the way they look today. The warring parties turned to trench warfare mostly when they could not or did not want to maneuver. The battle for Stalingrad turned into a trench battle at one point, and then the Soviets broke through the German defenses at one point. That maneuver is one of the key moments of the Second World War, and it would not have been possible if the Germans had not had to participate in trench warfare. After a dynamic start, the Korean War turned into a trench battle that eventually led to a ceasefire. The armistice line was drawn where the trenches were.

Battle of Trenches in Ukraine

Ukraine got something resembling a mobile division that can give it an advantage somewhere on the battlefield. This division is supposed to attack Russian positions near Zaporozhye and the Sea of ​​Azov. If this offensive is successful, it will break the Russian army into several parts – one group will remain in Crimea and the south of the country, and the other in the east.

