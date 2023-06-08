Russia is falling apart | Info

“Foreign Policy” writes that more and more evidence indicates that the Russian Federation is allegedly starting to resemble a country that is slowly “falling apart”.

Izvor: YouTube/Printscreen/ Travel And Discover/sputnikportal.net

Something unusual and unexpected happened in Moscow on Tuesday, May 30 – a swarm of drones appeared in the sky, there were between five and 25 of them, writes “Foreign Policy”. The Russian side then confirmed that two buildings were damaged.

It was not a symbolic gesture, like one small drone that hit the flagpole on top of the Kremlin, but several strikes in different parts of the capital. None of the drones exploded, Kommersant reported, but they fell on residential buildings after being shot down or electronically jammed.

It was the first time that Moscow was exposed to an air attack since the German Luftwaffe bombed it in 1941. Unfortunately for the Russians, it was only the first humiliating incident of the week. The next day, the attack all but disappeared from Russian state media, and Moscow continued as if nothing had happened.

Residents complained about malfunctioning taxi apps as GPS services were turned off in an attempt to disorient the new swarms of drones. Local news outlets quickly moved on to reviews of the new terrace restaurants, with several commenters wondering if the rooftop gathering seemed to make them easy targets for drones.

Then the situation from the Russian perspective became even more disturbing and extremely bizarre. Two groups calling themselves “Legion of Free Russia” i “Russian Volunteer Corps” claimed to be Russians fighting to free Russia from Putin’s regime, crossed the border from northern Ukraine into Russia’s Belgorod region. At several points along the border, the fighters encountered weak resistance and captured villages, as most units were weakened by army sent to Ukraine.

To add insult to injury, Ukrainian Twitter users immediately proclaimed “People’s Republic of Belgorod”, and some joked that more than 100 percent of Russian residents of the region voted in the referendum for the creation of a republic, parodying Russia’s establishment of two illegal puppet states in the Donbass. Then they are Ukrainian hackers broke into several local networks and broadcast a fake announcement by Putin announcing the evacuation, military mobilization and introduction.

Combined with the drone attack on Moscow, it seems that the Russian war has come home because it has it makes Russian forces unable to occupy Ukraine and defend Russia at the same time as stated by military-political analysts. The incidents come at a time of increased pressure on Russia, as its Donbass offensive has stalled and Ukraine has launched a series of test strikes in the east and south while shelling Russian targets behind battle lines using new, longer-range Western missiles. The Ukrainians have also stepped up their drone attacks on oil refineries, airports and other critical sites deep inside Russia.

And the Russians seem to be beginning to understand the situation they are in. The first piece of evidence is the stunning escalation of the bitter conflict between Wagner’s boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and the Russian Ministry of Defense. Then the Wagnerites arrested a Russian lieutenant colonel who, in an inebriated state, shot at Prigozhin’s men.

To recall, a silent verbal conflict is simmering between Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and the leader of the “Wagner” group, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Then Prigozhin addressed himself and said that the problem had been solved, but that there were factions in the Kremlin that, in his opinion, were sabotaging “Wagner”. Also, his unit arrested a Russian lieutenant colonel who, in an intoxicated state, shot at the Wagnerians, and it is allegedly an action of the Russian army, which mined an exit from Bahmut so that the Wagnerites could not retreat. Today, Yevgeny Prigozhin threatened Moscow to take decisive steps to liberate the Belgorod region, and even said that Russia could allegedly use tactical nuclear weapons in that area, which is on the territory of the Russian Federation, because Ukraine controls the surrounding villages.

MONDO editorial office reports information about the conflict in Ukraine with journalistic due diligence, using sources that rely on long-standing credibility when it comes to the veracity of the information they publish. We are aware of the fact that information about the war is often mixed with propaganda, especially when it comes to less relevant sources. That is why we invite you, our readers, to draw our attention if you notice incorrect information, so that we can correct unintentional mistakes. Write to us at [email protected].

(MONDO/Foreign Policy)