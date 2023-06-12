Russia is trying to take control of the Wagner group

On Saturday, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Nikolai Pankov announced that by July 1 “voluntary formations” fighting in Ukraine (about 40 in total) will have to sign contracts directly with the Ministry of Defence, and therefore enter into a process of regulation and formalisation. While the announcement affects all volunteer forces, it is believed to be aimed primarily at the Russian mercenary group Wagner. Their boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has clashed several times with the Russian government in recent months, accusing it of not doing enough to support the group.

Fighting in Ukraine are tens of thousands of members of the Wagner group, which is considered a key part of the Russian war effort. Pankov said the goal of integrating the volunteer forces into the Russian army is to “increase their effectiveness” and give them “the necessary legal status” to fight better, as well as create “common approaches” in Russia’s efforts to conquer Ukraine.

In fact, Pankov’s announcement was read as an attempt to take control of the Wagner group more directly and firmly so as not to depend too much on Prigozhin, who in recent weeks has harshly attacked the Russian government and threatened on at least one occasion to withdraw his soldiers (only to change his mind: Prigozhin has become known in recent months for often making utterances about the war which he then does not follow up on).

Prigozhin immediately responded to the Russian government’s announcement with a statement on Telegram in which he said that “Wagner will not sign any contracts with Shoigu,” that is, with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Prigozhin added that the Wagner group is already well integrated into the Russian regular army and that any merger between the two forces would seriously undermine the effectiveness of the group, because, he said, “Shoigu is unable to adequately manage the formations military”.

Prigozhin subsequently reaffirmed the Wagner group’s loyalty to Russia and to Russian President Vladimir Putin, but in fact his statement came on top of other previous attacks he had made on the Russian government in recent months.

One of the toughest had been in early May, when Prigozhin had threatened the withdrawal of Russian soldiers from Bakhmut, the small Ukrainian city in the Donbass that the Russians and Ukrainians have been fighting for months. With a video published on Telegram, Prigozhin had addressed Shoigu and Valeri Gerasimov, commander of Russian operations in Ukraine, accusing Russia of default and of having deliberately left its mercenaries without sufficient weapons to defend themselves.

The video showed Prigozhin in a field, in front of what he claimed were dozens of corpses of mercenaries killed in Bakhmut. Yelling at the camera, and addressing Shoigu and Gerasimov, Prigozhin said, ‘These are the boys who died today. The blood is still fresh.” Prigozhin then pointed to the corpses around him and said, “They came here as volunteers and are dying so they can fatten you up in your offices. […] Shoigu! Gerasimov! Where the fuck is the ammunition?’

On another occasion, Prigozhin accused members of the Russian military of sabotaging the Wagner Group’s military operations in Bakhmut, planting explosives on the roads they travel by and shooting at their vehicles. A few days ago, on the basis of similar accusations, the group had imprisoned a Russian army official, Roman Venevitin, who, once released, had accused the group to steal weapons from Russian soldiers and to force some of them to join the group.

Several analysts believe that Prigozhin – for years very close to Putin, whose “chef” he was nicknamed for a long time as the owner of the catering company that organized all the state events attended by the president – has big ambitions policies. The clashes with the Russian government, and Russia’s attempts to take control of the Wagner group, could be interpreted accordingly.