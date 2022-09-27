Home World Russia: Japanese consul in Vladivostok arrested, blindfolded and immobilized. Moscow: “He was collecting confidential information”
World

Russia: Japanese consul in Vladivostok arrested, blindfolded and immobilized. Moscow: “He was collecting confidential information”

by admin
Russia: Japanese consul in Vladivostok arrested, blindfolded and immobilized. Moscow: “He was collecting confidential information”

BEIJING – Detained for a few hours, “blindfolded and immobilized”, accused of espionage and once released declared persona non grata and invited to pack up and leave the country within the next 48 hours. That’s what happened to Tatsunori MotokiJapanese consul a Vladivostok. A story that is further aggravating relations between Russia and Japanat a time when relations between the two countries are already at their lowest terms both due to the war in Ukraine (the Kremlin has already labeled the Rising Sun as a “hostile country” in recent months after Tokyo joined the sanctions) and for the ten-year question of the disputed Kuril Islands.

See also  The hard fist of the Taliban: women's protest repressed

You may also like

Shen Zhou: How many troops does the Russian...

Patrick Zaki, new trial postponement to November 29th

Will Putin conduct a full-scale military mobilization? –...

Intentions of Russia’s Local Mobilization and Variables Affecting...

Gas leaks from Nord Stream after “unprecedented” damage....

Han explained to the United States the US...

UN chief urges all means to end nuclear...

Denmark reports two leaks in Nord Stream-1 natural...

Germany, never so many: with the arrival of...

Holy See Minister Card Cerny: ‘Economy of Francis’...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy