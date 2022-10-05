MOSCA – “Well said, Ramzan.” The unusual public endorsement of the mercenary leader Wagner Evgeny Prigozhin against the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and their harsh attacks on the army simultaneously over the loss of Lyman in Ukraine would not have been accidental at all. The two are allegedly plotting to overthrow the defense minister Sergey Shojgu and to replace it with Aleksej Djumincurrent governor of Tula and former “bodyguard” of Vladimir Putin.