The Russian Navy has fired supersonic anti-ship missiles at a dummy target in the Sea of Japan. This was announced today, Tuesday 28 March 2023, by the Russian Defense Ministry. “In the waters of the Sea of Japan, Pacific Fleet missile boats fired Moskit cruise missiles at a mock enemy target,” the ministry said in a statement on its account. Telegram. “The target, located at a distance of approx 100 kilometers (62,14 miles), was successfully hit by a direct hit from two Moskit cruise missiles».
The news agency Reuters let it be known that the missile P-270 Moskitwhich has the NATO reporting name or SS-N-22 Sunburn, is a medium-range supersonic cruise missile of Soviet origin. It is capable of destroying a ship within a radius of 120 km (75 miles). The launch of the missiles comes a week after two Russian strategic bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons flew over the Sea of Japan for more than seven hours. Moscow called it a “planned flight”.
