Russia launches two Moskit supersonic anti-ship missiles on the Sea of ​​Japan

Russia launches two Moskit supersonic anti-ship missiles on the Sea of ​​Japan

The Russian Navy has fired supersonic anti-ship missiles at a dummy target in the Sea of ​​Japan. This was announced today, Tuesday 28 March 2023, by the Russian Defense Ministry. “In the waters of the Sea of ​​Japan, Pacific Fleet missile boats fired Moskit cruise missiles at a mock enemy target,” the ministry said in a statement on its account. Telegram. “The target, located at a distance of approx 100 kilometers (62,14 miles), was successfully hit by a direct hit from two Moskit cruise missiles».

The news agency Reuters let it be known that the missile P-270 Moskitwhich has the NATO reporting name or SS-N-22 Sunburn, is a medium-range supersonic cruise missile of Soviet origin. It is capable of destroying a ship within a radius of 120 km (75 miles). The launch of the missiles comes a week after two Russian strategic bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons flew over the Sea of ​​Japan for more than seven hours. Moscow called it a “planned flight”.

