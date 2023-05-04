Russia law on changing the gender of the army | Info

Russian lawmakers are determined to crack down on allegedly frequent cases of young men proving they have changed gender to avoid conscription.

Izvor: Shutterstock

The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, will in the near future discuss the ban on gender reassignment without surgery, deputy Nina Ostaninova, head of the parliamentary committee for family, women and children, told reporters. The proponent of the changes is the Ministry of Justice, writes Moscow.Komersant“.

“It seems that many of those who failed to escape to Georgia and Kazakhstan rushed to private clinics for confirmation (of sex change). This is not a loophole in the law, this is a loophole in the education of an entire generation,” said Ostaninova.

Vyacheslav Volodin, President of the State Duma, also supports changing the legislation.

“During the past period, we recorded 2,700 new decisions about sex change. Such decisions can be made in private clinics. A person wakes up in the morning and concludes that he is no longer a man, but a woman,” Volodin said in the parliament, reports Klix.

According to Volodin, the service costs from 30,000 to 60,000 rubles (670 to 1300 KM). The result is a certificate that is recognized by all authorities, including registry offices, and people can enter into marriage or apply for adoption.

MPs want to discuss the ban already at a meeting on May 15, another unnamed source told the newspaper. Spring recruitments are held in many places in Russia.

“Due to the special operation, many young men turned to private sex reassignment clinics to avoid conscription,” Volodin told “Merchant“.

Minister of Justice Konstantin Chiychenko was the first to point out cases of “fictitious” sex change. Legal changes should be reflected in the Law on Basic Health Care of Citizens of the Russian Federation.