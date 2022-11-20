A fire affecting an area of ​​2,500 square meters has broken out in a warehouse near Komsomolskaya Square in central Moscow. This was reported by Russian agencies, quoting sources from the Ministry of Emergencies. Rescuers rushed to the scene: seven people were evacuated and 100 firefighters are at work to put out the flames and three helicopters are also used.

According to the authorities, a partial collapse of the ceilings between the first and second floors occurred in the burning building. The fire broke out near one of the busiest squares in the Russian capital, also Three Stations Square, where Leningradsky station is also located, from where trains leave for St. Petersburg.