The Russian Federation will ban the supply of oil and oil products to countries that abide by price caps imposed by Western countries, and may cut oil production by 500,000 to 700,000 barrels per day in early 2023.

Putin: Sign an order next week to deal with the West’s “price limit”

According to World Wide Web on the 23rd, citing Reuters, Turkey’s Anadolu News Agency and other foreign media sources, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference in Moscow on the 22nd local time,he will sign a decree on the west’s response to price caps on russian oil next monday or tuesday. According to Anadolu Agency,Putin has denounced capping Russian oil prices as “the road to the destruction of the world‘s energy”.

“It’s a path that leads to the destruction of the world‘s energy. There may be a day when underinvested industries will no longer supply the market with the quantity they need. Then prices will skyrocket. This will hurt those who try to implement these (price caps) means,” Putin told a news conference.

Anadolu News Agency reported that Putin believes that (setting) the oil price ceiling is a non-market means,Russia’s response would be a “first attempt” to retaliate against oil producers for imposing administrative price controls.

Putin signed a decree: some business transactions are prohibited

According to the latest news from CCTV News, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a presidential decree on the 22nd,Prohibit Gazprom and its subsidiaries from conducting some business transactions with companies and individuals connected to countries that behave unfriendly to Russia and its citizens before October 1, 2023.

The Presidential Decree stipulates that if a foreign person has ties with countries that are hostile to Russian legal entities and natural persons (including if the foreign person has citizenship of these countries, his place of incorporation, main business activity or main place of profit is located in these unfriendly country), or is controlled by such persons, some business dealings with Gazprom and its subsidiaries are prohibited.

The prohibited business transactions are mainly aimed at the exploitation of natural gas and condensate from the Achimov deposit in the Urengoy oil and gas field, the exploitation of natural gas from the South Russian gas field, and related mining services in the above two areas.The Presidential Decree requires the Government of the Russian Federation to determine the maximum price and maximum amount of the above-mentioned oil and gas products and extraction services within 10 days. If unfriendly foreigners try to exceed the maximum price or maximum limit, the business will be banned before October 1, 2023. Prohibited.

