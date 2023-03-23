An arrest of the Russian president Vladimir Putin abroad according to the mandate of the International Criminal Court (ICC) it would become a casus belli. This was stated by the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, answering questions from journalists and social media users this morning, as reported by Tass. “Let’s imagine – obviously, this is a situation that will never happen, yes – but let’s imagine it actually happens. An incumbent president of a nuclear power goes, for example, to Germany, and is arrested. What would this be? A declaration of war against the Russian Federation! In this case, all our means would fly to the Bundestag, the Chancellor’s office and so on”. Thus Medvedev commenting on the words of the German Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann according to which Berlin will have to implement the sentence of the International Criminal Court and arrest the Russian leader, should he enter German territory.

Read Also The International Criminal Court issues an arrest warrant against Putin. Kiev: “Historical decision”. For Moscow it is “toilet paper”