Russian citizens who took part in the partial mobilization in Ukraine they have the right to freeze their sperm free of charge in sperm banks. This was announced by Igor Trunov, president of the Russian Union of Lawyers, to the news agency Tass. Trunov explained that the Russian Ministry of Health accepted his request for financial assistance to the plan, i.e. “it granted the possibility of financial support from the federal budget for the conservation and free storage of germ cells (spermatozoa) for mobilized citizens to participate in the special military operation for 2022-2024”.

Families can also use the stored biomaterial free of charge if their medical insurance permits. Russia has called up more than 300,000 reservists to support what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine in the mobilization campaign it launched in September. Countryside it drove hundreds of thousands of men to flee the country to avoid being drafted and sparked the biggest protests against the Kremlin since Russia sent its troops into Ukraine in February.

Reports of increased demand for sperm freezing first surfaced in October in an article in the Russian newspaper Moskovskij Komsomolets, according to which after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilization there was an increase in sperm freezing. Russian correspondent Steve Rosenberg of the Bbc he reported at the time: “In the past, the main customers were people with chronic diseases. Now it’s healthy men who freeze their sperm, in case something happens to them, so they have a chance to become fathers anyway.”

