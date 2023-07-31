Russia, MP against the Barbie phenomenon: “Prohibit the sale, it promotes LGBT values”

The Barbie phenomenon hits cinemas around the world. But in Russia the doll most loved by generations of girls, in the “feminist” version brought to the big screen by Greta Gerwig, is not liked. “Dolls sold in Russia should not promote non-traditional values ​​for the country,” Maria Butina, a member of the State Duma’s International Affairs Committee, told RIA Novosti. “I am categorically against the appearance of dolls in our stores, or dolls that promote same-sex relationships,” she added.

According to Butina, Mattel’s Barbie dolls are the engine of the LGBT agenda, which is unacceptable in Russia under the law that bans their propaganda. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law in 2013 banning gay, lesbian and transgender propaganda among children. Russians risk a fine of up to 5,000 rubles for this, officials up to 50,000, and legal entities up to a million. The punishment for such propaganda “using the media or the Internet” is even harsher. At the same time, Putin has repeatedly stated that no one violates the rights of the LGBT community in Russia

