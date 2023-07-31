Home » Russia, MP against the Barbie phenomenon: “Prohibit the sale, it promotes LGBT values”
World

Russia, MP against the Barbie phenomenon: “Prohibit the sale, it promotes LGBT values”

by admin
Russia, MP against the Barbie phenomenon: “Prohibit the sale, it promotes LGBT values”

The Barbie phenomenon hits cinemas around the world. But in Russia the doll most loved by generations of girls, in the “feminist” version brought to the big screen by Greta Gerwig, is not liked. “Dolls sold in Russia should not promote non-traditional values ​​for the country,” Maria Butina, a member of the State Duma’s International Affairs Committee, told RIA Novosti. “I am categorically against the appearance of dolls in our stores, or dolls that promote same-sex relationships,” she added.

According to Butina, Mattel’s Barbie dolls are the engine of the LGBT agenda, which is unacceptable in Russia under the law that bans their propaganda. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law in 2013 banning gay, lesbian and transgender propaganda among children. Russians risk a fine of up to 5,000 rubles for this, officials up to 50,000, and legal entities up to a million. The punishment for such propaganda “using the media or the Internet” is even harsher. At the same time, Putin has repeatedly stated that no one violates the rights of the LGBT community in Russia

See also  Smart working, free water and a barrage of thumping warnings: London passes the heat test

You may also like

Daily horoscope for July 31, 2023 | Magazine...

Interview with Memorial leader Oleg Orlov: “The Russian...

Meloni and the Silk Road: this is how...

Hertha coach Pal Dardai introduced three sons to...

Ceca about the engagement of Anastasia and Gudelje...

PRD President Michael Vargas Questions Government’s Use of...

“We’re working well, the fans must stay calm”

Medvedev’s Warning: Russia Prepared to Use Nuclear Weapons...

Palermo-Legnago 1-1, the highlights of the match –...

Nikola Topić MVP of Eurobasket U18 | Sports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy