FLY. “Are you really being human?” Alexei Navalny’s wife lashed out today on Instagram against the management of the penal colony where the dissent is being held, in solitary confinement since December 31 and without treatment despite a severe fever. Yulia Navalnya said her husband told her he caught the flu on January 2. “So for more than a week, they didn’t let him lie down during the day despite his fever. They don’t treat him, and they intentionally make the conditions of detention harder than him,” wrote Yulia Navalnya.

On January 9, he said, the lawyer was told he could give his client some medicines, but then the medicines were not accepted. “I don’t want to address Putin, as I normally do. He sits in his bunker and you have to wait two weeks before seeing him, ”Wrote Navalnya. For this she turned to the management of penal colony number 6, asking if they are really human. “Alexei will get better sooner or later, but you will have to live your whole life knowing that your job is to torture people,” she stressed, asking that her husband be given at least basic medicines.