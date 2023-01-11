Home World Russia, Navalny’s wife: “Inhuman prison, Alexei is sick but is not treated”
World

Russia, Navalny’s wife: “Inhuman prison, Alexei is sick but is not treated”

by admin
Russia, Navalny’s wife: “Inhuman prison, Alexei is sick but is not treated”

FLY. “Are you really being human?” Alexei Navalny’s wife lashed out today on Instagram against the management of the penal colony where the dissent is being held, in solitary confinement since December 31 and without treatment despite a severe fever. Yulia Navalnya said her husband told her he caught the flu on January 2. “So for more than a week, they didn’t let him lie down during the day despite his fever. They don’t treat him, and they intentionally make the conditions of detention harder than him,” wrote Yulia Navalnya.

On January 9, he said, the lawyer was told he could give his client some medicines, but then the medicines were not accepted. “I don’t want to address Putin, as I normally do. He sits in his bunker and you have to wait two weeks before seeing him, ”Wrote Navalnya. For this she turned to the management of penal colony number 6, asking if they are really human. “Alexei will get better sooner or later, but you will have to live your whole life knowing that your job is to torture people,” she stressed, asking that her husband be given at least basic medicines.

See also  The Japanese government is persistent in insisting on the discharge of nuclear-polluted water into the sea

You may also like

Although the peak of infection has passed, don’t...

Iran accelerates the execution of former deputy minister...

North American Leaders Summit Held in Mexico, U.S.,...

Sweden changes defense strategy: NATO, more military spending,...

New Orleans had 277 homicides in one year,...

Ukraine, in nine months of war more than...

The third round of Korean Go League: Baodao...

What is happening in Peru and why there...

U.S. banking industry prepares for economic recession, a...

The race of Covid in China: 90% infected...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy