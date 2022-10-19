It is the 239th day of war in Ukraine. The Council of the Russian Federation unanimously approved the decree announced today by President Vladimir Putin imposing martial law in the four Ukrainian regions unilaterally annexed last month. According to pro-Russians, the Ukrainian armed forces “have started an offensive in the direction of Novaya Kamenka-Berislav in the Kherson region”. But Kiev denies “the Russian false news on the tactics of the Ukrainian army in Kherson”.

Meanwhile, Europe is working on the gas roof. “What we expect tomorrow from the European Council is political guidance,” said the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, with respect to what she expects on the price cap proposals. But the Netherlands is reluctant both to the proposal for a gas cap and to the idea of ​​a new common debt instrument to cover expensive energy. On the roof, the source explains, The Hague is not convinced that a price cap is used to reduce prices. Four energy managers targeted by the Antitrust for suspicious changes to contracts. Consumer praise.

00.01 – Tehran at the UN rejects the accusations on the use of Iranian drones

“Iran unequivocally rejects these groundless and unsubstantiated allegations.” This was stated by Tehran’s ambassador to the UN, Amir Said Iravani, at the end of the closed-door meeting of the Security Council on the use of Iranian drones in the Ukrainian conflict. The ambassador spoke of a “disinformation campaign against Tehran”.

Here’s what happened on Thursday 19 October