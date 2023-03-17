The Russia of 2023 as Western Europe of the Late Middle Ages and the early modern age? The comparison is risky from the historical point of view, but it gives a very good idea if we consider that it is not from today that we are witnessing a proliferation of “private military companies” That, mutatis mutandisare the contemporary and technological alter ego of venture companies but also gods pirates which operated under a “racing licence”. In Russia we are witnessing, in fact, one “privatization of force” which is a unique phenomenon in the post world French Revolution:se i Nazi regimes had made extensive use of party militias, however institutionally organized once they took power, today the apparatuses and government agencies of the Eurasian giant seem engaged in a process of externalization of force which it might have internal consequences deeply disturbing for Russian society.

If everyone knows by now Wagner, the most famous (and infamous) of the private military companies, hardly anyone knows that it is not alone. The oligarch Gennady Timchenko has one, Redutborn years ago to protect its investments and then employed in Syria e Ukraine. Even one of the largest Russian energy companies, Gazprom, recently created its own paramilitary organization. But they don’t just want to protect their own infrastructure, as established by Russian legislation since 2007. No, this time they do it to operate as “service provider” even outside the company’s compounds: in short, to compete with Wagner around the world and, one day, in Russia itself.

It is no mystery that the Kremlin and various ministries intend to weaken the position of Wagner’s “patron”, Prigozhinpreventing him from forming a monopoly of “privatized security” in Russia. The creation of private armies and competing paramilitary structures is intended to replace or diminish Wagner’s presence in wealthy countries resources and with elites in need of protection, but also to downsize them political ambitions at home. Prigozhin himself makes no secret of this, according to which the real challenge to his “creature” and to himself does not come from the Americans, who have no means to distance Wagner fromAfrica and from Middle Eastbut from Russia itself, where many powerful people would also like to remove him from Ukraine.

Among all the “other” organizations, one deserves some consideration. Since 2014 he has been active in Donbass a named “safety” contractor Patriotdirectly linked to the Russian Defense Ministry and controlled by the Minister Sergei Shoigu: in February 2023 it was operating in the area of Vuhledarin southern Ukraine, site of recent colossal losses for the Russian military.

The first news about “Patriot” dates back to 2014-2018: many sources agree that the company at the time consisted mainly of professional Russian military with significant combat experience and to pay his militiamen monstrous salaries ($6,000 to $15,000 a month), three to five times more than Wagner. Of course, let’s talk about short contracts: the co.co.co. of the war lasts two-three months, in general. Before the conflict in Ukraine it seems that Patriot was mainly concerned with supply protection to leaders and billionaires unpresentable in developing countries: even if Wagner has always been more active in the field combatthis “division of tasks” was not enough to avoid a conflict when Prigozhin’s company was chosen for the protection of gold mines in the Central African Republic instead of that of the defense minister. Who must not have taken it well, also because the intelligence of his ministry has invested a lot in Patriot over the years, stuffing it with former members of his own special forcesthe notorious spetsnaz. Nor did Patriot lack good offices with other state leaders, often coordinating with the Foreign Ministry, the aerospace forces and theFSBl’ex KGB: for this reason it has also operated in Syria since 2018. It is remarkable that the Russian Defense Ministry is eager to become an investor in Russia’s growing (but formally illegal) industry of private military contractors.

According to many Anglo-Saxon analysts, the fact that entities of this type, officially set up only to outsource (para) military needs abroad, could one day become key factors in the struggle for power and territorial control in Russia itself, a repetition of what has already happened during the “time of troubles” (1598-1613), with mercenaries ed shadow armies who become the main authorities in the country. Nor is the fact that Russia has its own armed forces: that paramilitary organizations are badly needed in Ukraine is in itself a sign of the ruinous state of the Russian militaries.

Andrei PiontkovskyRussian geopolitical analyst in exile in the Usa, argues that these clans fighting for Putin’s succession are preparing to protect what they already have and vie for the vast assets that will be available after the collapse of the regime. With macabre irony, Prigozhin on New Year’s Eve gave mandarins and congratulated Ukrainian prisoners of war saying that “it’s time to end the war and do some real business“.