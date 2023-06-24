Home » Russia, obstacles on the highway to Moscow but the Wagner vehicles pass – Corriere TV
Russia, obstacles on the highway to Moscow but the Wagner vehicles pass – Corriere TV

Mounds of earth and overturned trucks on the road to stop Prigozhin’s men

(LaPresse) Obstacles have been scattered on the highway leading to Moscow from Voronezh, from where Wagner’s mercenaries have made their way to the capital after clashes with the Russian army. Citizens were asked to bring mounds of earth onto the roadway; elsewhere in Russia’s Lipetsk region the roadway was “intentionally damaged” by excavators to stop the advance of Wagner forces. “Radical measures have been taken to completely block the transit of vehicles along the highways – the authorities declared – We understand the inconvenience for the residents of the region, but safety comes first”.

But Prigozhin’s militia vehicles still manage to get through, as can be seen in some videos on the web. (LaPresse)

June 24, 2023 – Updated June 24, 2023, 7:06 PM

