The Russian government recently held talks with representatives of the Hamas terrorist group, following a visit to Moscow by a delegation from the Palestinian organization. According to the Tass agency, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed the sharp escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and emphasized the emerging military and humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

The Russian government confirmed its principled position on the need for a cessation of hostilities and an immediate solution to all emerging humanitarian problems during the talks. Additionally, it was reported that Hamas released three hostages of Russian nationality as a sign of “gratitude” to Vladimir Putin.

The dialogue came after Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who expressed his discontent following a recent visit to Moscow by a Hamas delegation. Netanyahu reportedly expressed his dissatisfaction with Russia’s anti-Israel positions adopted at the UN and other forums.

The conversation between Putin and Netanyahu, which lasted for 50 minutes in a tense context, touched on the acute situation in the area of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, specifically the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. Putin confirmed Russia’s principled position of non-acceptance and condemnation of terrorism in all its manifestations, while also emphasizing the importance of the fight against terrorist threats not having dire consequences for the civilian population.

Meanwhile, the Russian government has regularly criticized Israel, including in the UN Security Council, and has hosted Hamas leaders within the framework of the alliance between the Kremlin and the Iranian regime in support of the terrorist group.

The conversation between Putin and Netanyahu highlighted the complex dynamics of the conflict in the Middle East, with both leaders acknowledging the gravity of the situation and the need for humanitarian solutions amid the ongoing hostilities.

