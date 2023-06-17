Russia opens up to peace proposals: “Some contain ideas that can work”. Kiev: “Let’s advance south”

On the day that the South African president, Cyril Ramaphosafly to St.Pietroburgo for meet Vladimir Putinafter Friday’s meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky to present the peace plan conceived by a group of African countries, an opening to peace negotiations comes from the Russian city. This time you are the spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharovato address the subject and for the first time enters into the specifics of the various proposals that have reached the table of the two leaders over the months: the peace plans of some countries on the conflict in Ukraine contain ideas that might work, he in fact stated during the Economic Forum. “I reiterate that we are grateful to all countries, all states and public figures, because many proposals have been personally presented by international public figures – he added – We are grateful to all those who are talking about peace, who are making proposals and who they are making themselves available for this”.

The scenario does not change, however, on the battlefield, where the Ukrainian counter-offensive proceeds in the eastern and southern areas of the country, with Kiev claiming “tactical successes”. “In virtually all sectors where our units are attacking in the south, they have recorded tactical successes. They are gradually moving forward – said the Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar – At the moment, the advance is up to 2 kilometers in each direction”. Ukrainian forces around the devastated city of Bakhmut, captured by Russia last month, were trying to push Russian forces back out of the city’s outskirts. Russia has not officially acknowledged the Ukrainian advances and said it had inflicted heavy losses on Kiev forces in the previous 24 hours.

President Zelenskiy praised the developments saying that “every soldier, every new step we take, every meter of Ukrainian land liberated from the enemy is of the utmost importance”.

The General Staff then announced that the Kiev air force launched 17 attacks against the Russian armed forces. “Our soldiers destroyed an enemy Ka-52 attack helicopter and seven operational-tactical level reconnaissance drones”, reads the report, which adds that “in the last day, missile and artillery units have struck one enemy command post, three personnel groupings, five artillery units in firing positions, four electronic warfare stations, and two other major enemy objects.

According to reports from the British Ministry of Defence, helicopters are the means on which Moscow is focusing the most in this phase of the war to launch attacks against the enemy. Russia has therefore deployed at least 20 additional helicopters to the occupied Berdyansk airport, about 100 kilometers from the front line. Intelligence suggests the air force may have helped Russia gain a partial advantage in southern Ukraine, largely thanks to attack helicopters using longer-range missiles against ground targets.

But we also look at the ground troops. Russian Defense Minister Sergej Shoigu has called for an increase in tank production “to meet the needs of Russian forces” following the start of the Kiev counter-offensive with Western weapons. Meanwhile, artillery attacks continue: the Russian armed forces have fired at border and front-line settlements in three districts of the Kharkiv region, wounding a civilian, as reported by the local Ukrainian administration. “In the past day the enemy fired artillery and mortars at the border and frontline settlements of Kupyansk, Kharkiv and Chuhuiv districts.” Attacks also in the Kherson region, where two people were killed and 25 injured, including three children. Yesterday the Russians “attacked the residential areas of Kherson 75 times, firing 314 artillery shells, mortars, drones and Grad multiple rocket launchers”, reports the administration which explains how the Russian bombs also hit “some educational and authorities of the city of Kherson”.